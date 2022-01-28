Mexican gray wolf that tried to cross border shot in leg

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — An endangered Mexican gray wolf that drew media attention late last year after it appeared to spend five days pacing along the border fence separating New Mexico from Mexico has been found with a serious gunshot wound. The Center for Biological Diversity announced Friday evening that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service used a helicopter to track the injured wolf and used a tranquilizer dart to sedate it. The animal called “Mr. Goodbar” was then brought to the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo and veterinarians planned to amputate part or all of its injured leg. Michael Robinson of the Center for Biological Diversity says the wolf will probably be released back to the wild after it recovers.