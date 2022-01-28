Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is an “excellent” candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton. But Loomis also is emphasizing his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Loomis says it is “correct to assume” the Saints don’t view their impending hiring of a new head coach “as a wholesale culture change, roster change,” or “anything like that.” The GM says the Saints have “a lot of good things” in place. Loomis didn’t mention other coaches he intends to consider. Under NFL rules he’s certain to also interview minority candidates before hiring a new head coach.