Vlahović undergoing medical with Juventus for transfer

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Coveted striker Dušan Vlahović is undergoing a medical at Juventus to complete what is expected to be one of the biggest moves of the transfer window. Juventus tweeted a video of Vlahović signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans before he went inside Juventus’ medical facility. Juventus will reportedly pay Fiorentina a transfer fee of 67 million euros ($75 million) for Vlahović plus another possible 8 million euros ($9 million) in bonuses. The 21-year-old Vlahović has scored 20 goals in 24 matches in all competitions for Fiorentina this season and is joint top of the Serie A scoring charts with Lazio’s Ciro Immobile.