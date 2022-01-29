Ashleigh Barty beats Danielle Collins to become first home Australian Open singles champion since 1978

By Matias Grez, CNN

Ashleigh Barty became the first home Australian Open champion since 1978 after beating grand slam final debutante Danielle Collins 6-3 7-6 in Saturday’s final.

The world No. 1 was utterly dominant throughout the tournament and clinched a historic title without even dropping a set.

Australian tennis fans had to wait more than four decades for one of their own to be crowned Australian Open champion, with the last home win coming courtesy of Chris O’Neil.

Barty’s grand slam tally now stands at three — her previous titles coming at the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021 — and the 25-year-old is without a doubt currently the most dominant force on the women’s tour.

With most of her career likely still ahead of her, the only question remaining around Barty’s grand slam credentials is: how many?

