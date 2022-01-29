Swiss skier Suter wins last downhill before Olympics

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — World champion Corinne Suter has won the last downhill before the Beijing Olympics and the first without Sofia Goggia. Suter had a dominate performance and was 0.51 seconds faster than Swiss teammate Jasmine Flury for her first World Cup victory since Dec. 18, 2020. Cornelia Huetter of Austria was third. Goggia would have been the overwhelming favorite to defend her Olympic downhill title but she was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo last week. She is hoping to recover in time for the Olympic downhill on Feb. 15. Several top contenders skipped the races in Garmisch, including overall rivals Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova.