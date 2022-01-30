Cooler, breezier week ahead

Many enjoyed low 80s Sunday afternoon in some valley cities, 5-10° above normal. It was a brief taste of spring in winter, but short-lived. Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-60s as we head into the middle of the workweek.

KESQ

Temperatures will remain comfortable tomorrow in the low to mid-70s with more clouds overhead during the afternoon.

KESQ

Santa Ana winds arriving from the north and east will carry down dry, cool air throughout the week. Expect breezy conditions by Wednesday morning with stronger gusts for wind-prone areas. Another round of winds may arrive toward the end of the week.

This dry pattern is anticipated to stick around for the extended forecast period, not only for the Coachella Valley, but for much of the United States. Most of the country is expected to experience below-normal precipitation over the next 6-10 days, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

KESQ

While we'll likely see below-normal temperatures toward the end of the week, next weekend looks seasonable with temperatures returning to the low to mid-70s. Santa Ana winds should lighten up by Saturday.