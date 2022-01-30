French left is divided, weakened in presidential race

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The French left is running divided and weakened in this year’s presidential race. At least five main left-wing presidential candidates have rejected building any alliances with each other. An online vote meant to pick a leader Sunday appears doomed to fail. The so-called Popular Primary has been organized by left-wing supporters to unite their ranks before April’s presidential election. More than 460,000 people registered for it and results are expected on Sunday evening. Yet key contenders said they wouldn’t respect the outcome because they don’t recognize the process. At least five main figures from the left and the far-left are running for president in France, but polls predict none of them will reach the two-person presidential runoff.