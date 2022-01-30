Palm Desert Varsity Cheer wins first runner-up at State Championships

At the Cheer Pros California State Championship on Saturday, the Palm Desert varsity cheer team took first runner-up.

Hundreds of teams throughout California competed in different categories. Palm Desert put on a wonderful performance that secured them first runner-up.

The Aztecs led by captains Drew Durrett, Drew Sickenbergher and Erin Stenzel.

They and their squad put in just as much hard work as any athletic program and it all paid off.

Congratulations to Palm Desert varsity cheer!