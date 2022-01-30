Rantanen has goal, assist, Avalanche beat Sabres 4-1

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 for their 10th straight win. Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for Colorado, which tied the second longest win streak in franchise history and matched Pittsburgh for the longest in the NHL this season. Valeri Nichushkin added an empty-netter with 1:03 left to play and Darcy Kuemper had 30 saves as the Avalanche got their 18th straight home win. Colorado’s home winning streak is the fifth longest in NHL history. Detroit has the longest home winning streak in NHLhistory, taking 23 in a row from Nov. 5, 2011 to Feb. 19, 2012. Dylan Cozens scored for Buffalo, which has lost its last six meetings with the Avalanche. Dustin Tokarski had 32 saves.