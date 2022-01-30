Williams helps No. 10 UConn top Providence 69-61

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Christyn Williams scored 19 points to help No. 10 UConn beat Providence 69-61. Williams was one of four UConn players to reach double figures. Evina Westbrook had 13 points while Caroline Ducharme finished with 12 points. Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 10 points for the Huskies (13-4, 8-0 Big East), who shot 54% (25-for-46) from the floor. Providence (9-11, 4-7) has now dropped 30 straight games to UConn dating back to 1993. Janai Crooms led all scorers with 27 points for the Friars.