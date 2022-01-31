Bomb shelters, guerrilla war: Building Ukraine’s resistance

By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV and LORI HINNANT

Associated Press

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Some people in Ukraine’s second-largest city are preparing to fight back if Russia invades. Kharkiv is just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border. It is also one of the country’s industrial centers and includes two facilities that restore old Soviet-era tanks or build new ones. Some of the city’s 1 million-plus people say they are prepared to abandon their ordinary civilian lives and wage a guerrilla campaign against one of the world’s greatest military powers if Russia invades. Among them are a table tennis coach, a chaplain’s wife, a dentist and a firebrand nationalist. They have little in common except a desire to defend their hometown.