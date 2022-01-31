Police: 5 hospitalized after shooting near Vegas high school

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say five people are hospitalized after a shooting involving occupants of two vehicles in a neighborhood near a high school. Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink said Monday it wasn’t immediately clear if the people involved in the shooting were students. He says the injured teens went to the hospital on their own. Las Vegas police say officers responded a little before noon to a report of several teenage juveniles shooting at each other not far from Chaparral High School. Zink said the gunfire occurred after students and staff evacuated due to a fire in a school restroom. No injuries were reported due to the fire.