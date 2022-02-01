Firefighters contain structure fire in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters are mopping up the scene of a structure fire in Desert Hot Springs.

CAL FIRE said the blaze was reported just before 8:00 this morning on the 66000 block of Acoma Avenue.

The single story residence was "fully involved with fire," meaning there were flames and smoke throughout the structure.

Firefighters at the scene said that the building was unoccupied with no utilities.

The fire was contained in less than 30 minutes and no injuries were reported, however the structure was fully destroyed.

Map courtesy of CAL FIRE

The city of Desert Hot Springs is now looking into the fire, as a cause remains unknown.

