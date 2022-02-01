Iranian tanker carrying condensate docks in Venezuela

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — An Iran-flagged supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of condensate has docked at a Venezuelan port. An independent oil tanker tracking firm says the Starla docked Monday in a seaport in northeastern Venezuela. It’s the first condensate shipment of the year from Iran to arrive in Venezuela as part of a relationship between the two oil-exporting nations that are under U.S. economic sanctions. Samir Madani is co-founder of TankerTrackers.com. He says the ship is carrying 2.1 million barrels of a very light form of oil based on natural gas that Venezuela’s state-owned company uses to dilute heavy crude oil to turn into an exportable blend.