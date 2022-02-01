Police investigating drive-by shooting at Palm Springs marijuana dispensary

Police were investigating an early morning shooting involving a marijuana dispensary Tuesday.

A department spokesman said officers were called to the 2700 block of North Palm Canyon Drive at 12:43 a.m.

That's where someone in a car fired several gunshots toward the business and damaged windows. One Plant Palm Springs is the only such dispensary in that area, according to weedmaps.com.

Nobody was hurt in the drive-by shooting, according to the spokesman.

Police say they're now looking at video and trying to identify suspects.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.