Coachella Music Festival announces NFT featuring lifetime passes

The Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival announced its new, non-fungible tokens on their Twitter account on Tuesday.

Three NFT collections are shown in the Twitter posts, which will go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.

Introducing Coachella Collectibles NFTs 🎡 Lifetime festival passes, digital collectibles redeemable for physical items & more available Friday at 10am PT at https://t.co/D8v4cD04wc



Explore our debut collections👇 pic.twitter.com/eEPdVvxPhg — Coachella (@coachella) February 1, 2022

NFT's are a one-of-a-kind digital token that can be bought or sold. These tokens can represent physical objects, images, or even an experience, such as a movie. The use of blockchain technology tracks the ownership of these tokens as they are bought and sold.

Coachella Valley NFT's specifically will allow buyers to own lifetime festival passes and physical items, unlock unique on-site experiences, and own digital images. Buyers will have the option to buy from three collections, those being the Coachella Keys Collection, Sights and Sounds Collections and the Desert Reflections Collection.

The Coachella Keys Collection provides 10 unique keys that grant lifetime access to Coachella and other festival experiences for this year. Buyers who invest in the Sights and Sounds Collections will be able to randomly purchase from 10 digital collectibles that hold iconic festival photos and never before heard soundscapes from the music festival. Additionally, each Sights and Sounds NFT is redeemable for a physical art print of the digital photograph. The Desert Reflections Collectibles are all about celebrating the 20 year history of he Coachella music festival. Buyers will receive a random digital rendition of an iconic Coachella poster.

You can visit nft.coachella.com to start bidding on the Coachella Collectibles and unlock access to your unique Coachella festival experience.