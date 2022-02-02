Man in custody after barricading himself in Coachella home for an hour

A man barricaded inside a home in Coachella Wednesday afternoon peacefully surrendered to deputies.

The incident happened at a residence in the 85000 block of Cairo Street, near Bobby Duke Middle School.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, at approximately 2:51 p.m., deputies from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station, along with the Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force, and the Special Enforcement Bureau, conducted a parole search of the residence.

Deputies were outside the resident asking the suspect to come out, but he did not respond, according to the Sheriff's Dept.

A perimeter was established and announcements were made. After approximately one hour, the suspect exited the residence.

The Sheriff's Dept. confirmed he was arrested for a violation of parole. The suspect was not identified.