Wall Street opens higher, following global shares up

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, with the S&P 500 on track to extend its streak of gains for a fourth day. The benchmark index is up 0.5% at the open, while the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are also up 0.8% and 0.3% respectively. Shares in Google parent Alphabet are up more than 9% after it said its digital ad business propelled a 36% jump in profit last quarter. Marathon Petroleum and other energy stocks are up ahead of a decision by major oil-producing countries on production levels, expected later today. U.S. Treasury yields are down.