Belgium looking into cyberattack that hit energy companies
BRUSSELS (AP) — At least two energy companies in the Belgian ports of Antwerp and Ghent have been hit by cyberattacks and Belgian authorities have opened an investigation, one day after Germany opened a probe into similar attack. In Germany, prosecutors have said they opened an investigation into suspected blackmail after two companies involved in storing and supplying oil and other materials said they were hit by a cyberattack that impacted operations.