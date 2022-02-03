Congress takes up controversy over 5G service near airports

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

A congressional committee is looking into the controversy over the launch of new high-speed wireless service and whether it poses any threat to airline safety. A House committee on Thursday heard testimony from the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, airline groups and a trade group for telecommunications companies. Verizon and AT&T are rolling out 5G service but have agreed to temporarily delay the service near busy airports. That’s because the FAA and airlines say the 5G signals could cause radio interference with instruments on planes. Concerns seems to be easing, however, as the FAA clears about 90% of the airline fleet to operate around 5G.