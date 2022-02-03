Find Food Bank receives $100,000 grant

Find Food Bank, a hunger- relief and food rescue non-profit organization receives $100,000 grant from the S. Mark Taper Foundation.

The grant aims to support the food bank's recent growth due to the ongoing need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are so grateful for the support of the S. Mark Taper Foundation", said Debbie Espinosa. the president and CEO of Find Food Bank.

Founded in 1983, Find Food Bank serves more than 5,000 square miles including eastern Riverside and southern San Bernardino counties. On average 150,000 individuals are feed each monthly.

The S. Mark Taper Foundation is a private family foundation created to support non-profit organizations and their work in the community.