Splash House will expand to three weekends for 2022 festival

Splash House is set to return in a major way later this year.

The popular music festival is expanding to three weekends, June 10-12, Aug. 12-14, and Aug. 19-21. Performances will once again be held at hotels across Palm Sprigns, including the Renaissance, the Margaritaville Resort, and the Saguaro.

After Hours at the Palm Springs Air Museum will also make its return this year.

Splash House 2022 Presale will open on Thursday, Feb 10 at 12 p.m. PT. Click here to register for access. The line-up for the festival has not been released at this time.

Plans have been in place for Splash House to expand to three weekends for at least two years now. Festival organizers originally announced the expansion back in Jan. 2020, however, those plans were changed due to the pandemic.

Splash House is organized by Goldenvoice, the company behind the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in Indio.