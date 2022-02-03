Tribes: Settlement in opioids case will bolster healing

By FELICIA FONSECA and TED WARREN

Associated Press

Money that will flow to Native American tribes as part of an opioid drug settlement with a major manufacturer and three distributors won’t come quickly. But tribal leaders say it will play a part in healing their communities from an epidemic that has disproportionately killed Native Americans. Tribes have responded to the opioid crisis with healing and wellness centers, additional tools for law enforcement and an emphasis on culture and tradition. Many of the financial resources have been thin. Each of the 574 federally recognized tribes will be eligible for a share of $590 million from the settlement, even if they weren’t part of lawsuits.