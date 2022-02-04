Bowe having quite an Olympics — before she even hits ice

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Brittany Bowe is having quite an Olympics — before she even hits the ice. First, she reclaimed another speedskating race in Beijing when a third spot opened up for the Americans in the 500 meters. Bowe finished first in the that event at the U.S. trials, but gave up her spot to ensure Erin Jackson could race at the Winter Games. Then, Bowe was selected to be one of the U.S. flagbearers in the opening ceremony at the Bird’s Nest stadium. The original choice, bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, was forced into isolation by a positive COVID-19 test.