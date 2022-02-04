Duke’s Coach K making last trip to UNC in famed rivalry

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

The famed rivalry between No. 9 Duke and North Carolina is changing. The Tar Heels have a new coach in former UNC player and assistant Hubert Davis after the retirement of Roy Williams. Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski is retiring after the season. Saturday’s matchup marks Krzyzewski’s last trip to face UNC in Chapel Hill. Krzyzewski’s 42-year Duke tenure has included facing late UNC Hall of Fame coach Dean Smith along with players like Michael Jordan and Antawn Jamison. Davis says he’s more focused on preparing UNC to play well than his head-coaching debut in the rivalry.