Historic Shadow Mountain golf club set to open new 18-hole putting course called “The Flamingo”

"We talk all the time about this being a historical city. This is history," said Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce President Randy Florence. "That's what I love about this course is you can feel it when you come on here. I'm so pleased with what Lindi and the team are doing to rebuild this place."

Shadow Mountain golf was the first golf course here in Palm Desert established in 1958.

A rich history in a golf-rich area. But it is much more than just 18 holes.

"The people here have an emotional attachment to it," said Shadow Mountain Golf Club Owner Lindi Biggi. "Its not just a golf course, it's our community. It's the place to be. The place to walk the dog."

Shadow Mountain appeals to everyone and that is one of the beauties.

It's all about the experience.

"This golf course is designed for the old folks and the new folks. People who have never played the game and people who have played the game their entire lives," said Joe Gowdy Shadow Mountain General Manager.

"Here you can bring the entire family and make it an entire day and then end up over at the clubhouse. I think we are going to see a lot more of that as this continues to grow," said Florence.

And it's even getting better.

Coming in March is a brand new one-of-a-kind putting course.

18 holes. The Flamingo. This is going to be one of the main attractions of not only just Shadow Mountain but all of Palm Desert.

"Of our community right? We are one of the only golf courses here that is not fully private, that does not have walls. So this is going to be an attraction for everyone," said Gowdy.

"It'll be fun for children, it'll be fun for people like me who are getting too old to get out there and play 18 holes of golf," said Biggi. "It will be fun for people your age and fun for events."

"So right here is our flamingo enclosure which will be overlooking our clubhouse which will be built there in the future. So we will have 9 real flamingos that will be living here on a daily basis. The middle area there will be their island and the surroundings will be filled with water and sand. Which will be where they stand," said Gowdy.

Sink some putts with a Flamingo audience watching, you won't find that anywhere else in the desert.

"Some of our golfers out there that can't play 18 holes anymore, they don't have the time and energy and strength. They will have the time and strength to come out to the flamingo, play 18 holes, sit down with their buddies and have some beverages and go over the scorecard to see who owes who a little bit of money," said Gowdy.

Also, grab some cocktails as well and sit outside of the Flamingo.

"Oh, don't think we won't have a bar here," said Biggi!