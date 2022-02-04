Lift to Rise launches online portal tracking affordable housing projects across Valley

Local nonprofit, Lift to Rise, has launched an online portal tool which allows people to see development progress on affordable housing projects throughout the Coachella Valley.

Their new Affordable Housing Pipeline Portal includes an interactive mapping tool which also identifies areas with future development potential. You're able to watch as these homes are built from the ground up, providing safe, affordable shelter for Valley residents.

