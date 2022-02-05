Day 2 at the Olympics: Shiffrin, skating and snowboarding

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin’s first event of the Beijing Olympics is the one she won four years ago. The American star is set to defend her title in the giant slalom, which will be part of prime-time coverage of the Winter Games on Sunday on NBC. However, anyone who wants to watch to the end should plan on being up late. The second of the two giant slalom runs is scheduled to start after midnight Eastern time. The team figure skating competition also wraps up Sunday night, and the men’s slopestyle snowboarding final could be another highlight in the U.S. after Red Gerard won that event in 2018.