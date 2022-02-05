Dixon scores 24, No. 12 Villanova beats No. 17 UConn 85-74

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eric Dixon scored a career-high 24 points and Collin Gillespie scored 19 before he left with an injury as No. 12 Villanova beat No. 17 Connecticut 85-74. Gillespie is Villanova’s leading scorer and returned for a fifth season after a torn ligament in his left knee cost him the 2021 Big East Tournament and NCAA Tournament. Gillespie grimaced as he was helped off the court and went straight to the locker room. He sat on the bench at the end of the game. The Wildcats also played without second-leading scorer Justin Moore. He had a sprained ankle. RJ Cole led the Huskies with 25 points.