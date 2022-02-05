Herta, Johnson lead Team USA to surprise 2nd spot in Sweden

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Jimmie Johnson and Colton Herta teamed to give Team USA a surprise second-place finish in the Race of Champions Nations Cup in Sweden. The American drivers both hail from California and compete against one another in IndyCar. They were beaten in the Race of Champions by the father-son tandem of Petter and Oliver Solberg. The race was held on the snow- and ice-covered course in Pite Havsbad, 60 miles south of the Arctic Circle. Johnson marveled that the two California kids got the hang of the cars on the frozen Baltic Sea and made a run into the finals.