Knight, Hensley team up in leading US to 5-0 win over ROC

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Hilary Knight had a goal and an assist, Nicole Hensley stopped 12 shots and the United States women’s hockey team beat the Russians 5-0 in a preliminary-round game at the Beijing Olympics. Savannah Harmon had a goal and two assists for the defending Olympic champions, who improved to 2-0 and next play Switzerland on Sunday. The Americans outshot the ROC 62-12 but had difficulty finishing with top-line center Brianna Decker watching on crutches after breaking her ankle in a tournament-opening win over Finland.