Man located after leaving Vegas not knowing he won jackpot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board says its investigation tracked down an Arizona man who left Las Vegas after a visit last month without knowing he’d won a $229,368 slot machine jackpot. The board said the machine being played by Robert Taylor malfunctioned due to a “communication error” and neither he nor the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino realized that he’d won a progressive jackpot the evening of Jan. 8. The board said it then began an investigation and identified Taylor after two weeks of checking surveillance video, conducting witness interviews, studying electronic purchase records and reviewing ride-sharing data. Taylor’s hometown was not released.