Olympic teams raise concerns over quarantine hotels

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Some Olympic athletes unlucky enough to test positive for the coronavirus at the Beijing Olympics feel their quarantine conditions make a bad situation much worse. Russian biathlete Valeria Vasnetsova has complained she was served inedible food and lost weight. Germany is pushing for bigger rooms and more hygienic conditions. The Russian team says that conditions for Vasnetsova improved after her complaint and that she’s now getting better food and hopefully a stationary bike to train on.