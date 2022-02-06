10-man Barcelona ends winless run against Atlético Madrid

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has beaten Atlético Madrid 4-2 in the Spanish league despite playing more than 20 minutes with 10 men after Dani Alves’ straight red card. The result ended Barcelona’s five-game winless streak against Atlético in all competitions and allowed the Catalan club to overtake Diego Simeone’s team for fourth place in the league. Barcelona returned to the Champions League qualification places for the first time since the third round. Barcelona conceded early but rallied to a 4-1 lead before Atlético got back into the game when Luis Suárez scored in the 58th minute and Alves was sent off in the 69th.