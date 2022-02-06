Brink has 26 points and 14 rebounds, No. 2 Stanford tops USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cameron Brink scored a career-high 26 points and had 14 rebounds and No. 2 Stanford beat Southern California 83-57 on Sunday to remain undefeated in the Pac-12. Hannah Jump added 12 points, and Lexie Hull, Lacie Hull and Francesca Belibi each had nine for the Cardinal (18-3, 9-0 Pac-12). Stanford extended its winning streak to nine since a 65-61 road loss to No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 21. Stanford also extended its conference winning streak to 24 games going back to last season, including postseason play. Jordyn Jenkins scored 20 points for the Trojans (9-11, 2-8), and Jordan Sanders added 12. USC lost its sixth consecutive game and third consecutive at home.