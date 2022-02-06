NBC’s Tirico coming back from Beijing earlier than planned

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

NBC prime-time Olympic host Mike Tirico will have a shorter stay in Beijing than originally planned. Tirico’s final show from Beijing will be Monday night. He will fly from China to Stamford, Connecticut, to host Wednesday’s and Thursday’s shows before heading to Los Angeles Friday to anchor Olympics and Super Bowl coverage through Sunday. Tirico will then head back to Stamford for the final week of Olympic coverage. The Games conclude on Feb. 20.