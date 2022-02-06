New signings Vlahovic and Zakaria star for Juventus

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Dušan Vlahović has made a dream debut for Juventus. He scored the opening goal in a 2-0 win over Verona in the Italian league. The striker completed a 70-million-euro ($80-million) transfer from Fiorentina on Jan. 28 on his 22nd birthday. The Serbia international scored with a clinical finish by lobbing onrushing Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo in the 13th minute. Another new signing for Juventus, Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, doubled the lead with a low shot past Montipo in the second half. Juventus moved to fourth. Striker Victor Osimhen scored on his first start since November as Napoli beat 10-man Venezia 2-0 to move level on points with second-place AC Milan. Napoli and Milan trail leader Inter Milan by one point.