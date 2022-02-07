A very warm week begins

Off shore winds continued through the early afternoon with a Wind Advisory in effect until 2 p.m. for areas of the Mountains, the Inland Empire and the Coast. A High Wind Warning is also in effect for the same time frame for the mountains north of LA.

Winds here in the Valley have been breezy, but not disruptive, with gusts in the 20-25mph range.

Those winds are the result of a large ridge of high pressure just south of Salt Lake City, that remains in place today.

We expect relatively mild conditions today, with highs only slightly above the average of 72.

The rest of the week brings highs in the low-to-mid 80s with sunshine, and periods of offshore winds through midweek.