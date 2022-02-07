Chelsea pays damages to ex-youth players over past racism

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea will pay compensation to four former youth-team players over historical racist abuse at the London club, preventing the need for a harrowing court case. The four men sued Chelsea to seek damages for personal injury and loss over claims they were “subjected to a barrage of disgracefully offensive racist abuse” from two members of the youth coaching staff in the 1990s when the club was under a previous ownership. It was alleged in court documents that one coach “would accompany that verbal abuse with physical assaults of a sexual nature”. They will receive six-figure payments from Chelsea.