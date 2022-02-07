Natural gas not cause of explosion at Paradise Valley home

PHOENIX (AP) — A gas company says natural gas was not behind a weekend explosion and fire that destroyed a luxury home in the Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley. A spokeswoman for Southwest Gas tells The Arizona Republic that crews who surveyed the area for leaks did not find any signs of natural gas. She also added the home was not serviced with natural gas. Phoenix Fire Department officials said crews responded to the scene shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday. They said the home was totally decimated and several other homes were damaged due to the “significant explosion.” No injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.