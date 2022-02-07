No. 4 Arizona rolls past rival Arizona State for 91-79 win

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Bennedict Mathurin added 18 points and No. 4 Arizona pulled away in the second half for a 91-79 win over rival Arizona State. Arizona has won four games in a row and nine of its last 10. The Wildcats swept the regular-season series with their in-state rival . Arizona got big minutes from bench players Oumar Ballo and Pelle Larsson. Ballo finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Larsson added 14 points. Jay Heath and Marreon Jackson led Arizona State with 16 points each.