Palm Springs Police to hold community outreach meetings next week

The Palm Springs Police Department will hold a number of community meetings next week to set goals for the department.

Police Chief Andy Mills said in a YouTube video last month that the meetings will help establish two goals -- how the department should police the city and developing crime fighting priorities with the department's "limited resources."

Meetings will be held:

District 2 - Feb. 15 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Victoria Park, 2744 N. Via Miraleste;

District 3 - Feb. 16 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros;

District 5 - Feb. 17 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Cahuilla Elementary School, 833 E. Mesquite Ave.;

District 4 - Feb. 18 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Palm Springs High School, 2401 E. Baristo Road; and

District 1 - Feb. 19 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Demuth Park, 4200 E. Mesquite Ave.

According to Mills, officers will be present at the meetings to interact with the public and show data highlighting crime statistics in specific neighborhoods.

"We encourage everyone to come out," said Mills.