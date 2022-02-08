14-year-old accidentally shoots himself in leg while watching a basketball game

A 14-year-old is recovering in the hospital after police said he accidentally shot himself in the leg while watching a basketball game.

The shooting was first reported Monday at approximately 6:58 p.m., on the 6500 block of Smoke Tree Avenue in Twentynine Palms. Deputies from the Morongo Basin Station responded to the scene and learned that the teen shot himself in his left leg with a handgun, according to officials from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Officials added that after the shooting, the teen quickly left the scene. He was later located in the 6400 block of Desert Queen Avenue, located about a mile away from the original scene.

The teen was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.