Moose attacks Iditarod rookie’s sled team, injures 4 dogs

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week. And the attack didn’t end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal. She said on Facebook last Friday that the moose seriously injured four of her dogs and wouldn’t leave. The ordeal stopped after a friend showed up with a larger caliber gun and killed the moose. Watkins wrote that the attack first reported by the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner happened while she was on a training run for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Her injured dogs are recovering.