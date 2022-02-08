Rancho Mirage Library returns to full operation

The Rancho Mirage Library returned to normal operation today after staffing issues caused by COVID-19 limited operations for the past three weeks.

The library re-opened with full access to facilities including computer and study rooms for the public.

During the limited mode of operation -- a model called "library-to- go" -- people could browse and check out materials, but the computer and study rooms were closed and loitering was not permitted.

Although the library has returned to full operation, in-person programming is still on-hold until further notice.

The library will continue to follow state, county and local mask guidelines for visitors and staff, officials said.