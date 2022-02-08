Student Athlete of the Week – Brogan Scott

"He is just always at the core of what his friends are doing. Whatever Brogan is doing we want to do. Let’s go hang out," said Desert Christian Academy Athletic Director Matt Garrison.

Brogan Scott is this week's feature and is the definition of a student-athlete. 4.2 GPA and loves to compete for the Conquerors.

"I always loved playing sports. Even as a kid I was always playing with my brothers and doing whatever I could," said Brogan Scott. "Playing basketball, soccer, whatever was available I was playing."

That passion carried.

Brogan plays three sports for Desert Christian, but two of them during the same season.

During the week Brogan’s schedule is soccer practice ends and basketball practice starts.

"I like playing basketball, that is my main sport. But last season our school was struggling to field a soccer team. So me and my friends went out to play soccer as well," said Scott. "And we enjoyed it so much last year that we said might as well come out here again and have some fun."

"It’s actually unbelievable, playing soccer in my past I couldn’t imagine playing two sports at the same time and having to commit myself like that. He is as much of a stud on the soccer field as he is on the basketball court, if not, better," said boys soccer head coach Michael Sperber.

Two practices back to back elicits the question. Do you get tired?

"Yeah, it gets tiring. But I don’t think it’s as tiring as people think it would be. But it definitely gets tiring," said Scott.

"But I’ve just watched him grow up. I’ve known him his whole life but I was able to coach him the last few years. Even in junior high," said Garrison. "And he just blossomed into this giant leader on our campus."

This will be Brogan's 15th year at DCA, and once a conqueror - always a conqueror.

"He makes you feel good, makes me feel good as a coach. I love when he is in the room. I love being around him. He’s just a warm, genuine, good person. That will do whatever it takes and compete with anyone. Anyone you put in front of him, he wants to compete," said Garrison.

Now Brogan will be leaving for college soon, be he’ll also leaving something else.

A legacy.

"He’s just a great role model. We are K-12. We look up to Brogan. Our K-12 teachers look up to guys like Brogan and so do his friends," said Garrison.