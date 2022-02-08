Top 20 most popular television shows for the week

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics in Beijing has won the week for prime-time ratings. The top four out of 20 shows last week were Olympics coverage, including more than 10.7 million viewers for the opening ceremony. CBS’ “FBI” was the fifth most popular show, earning more than 7.5 million viewers. An NBC special honoring the late Betty White was seen by more than four million viewers. NBC’s “This is Us,” in its final season, earned more than 4.5 million viewers. “Judge Steve Harvey,” a freshman ABC series, was watched by more than four million viewers, earning the 19th spot last week.