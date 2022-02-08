Tshiebwe, No. 5 Kentucky top South Carolina 86-76 for 20th W

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe had his sixth straight double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds and TyTy Washington scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half as No. 5 Kentucky beat South Carolina 86-76. The Wildcats reached 20 wins for the 13th time in the past 14 seasons, but not without having to reset after South Carolina wiped out an 11-point lead with 15 minutes to play. Tshiebwe and Washington led Kentucky on a 15-2 run to regain control and win its fifth straight game and fourth in a row in Southeastern Conference play.