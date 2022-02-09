Early season warm spell grips Southern California

Yesterday highs capped off in the mid-80s and more of those warm temps are on the way through the weekend.

A Heat Advisory begins at 11 a.m. for areas of the Inland Empire, LA and Orange counties, some of those advisories will last into the weekend as highs remain 15-20 degrees above average in those areas. And a Wind Advisory goes into effect tonight at 10 p.m., lasting until 4 p.m. tomorrow. We'll see breezy conditions in the Valley, we are not included in either of those advisories.

The entire Western coast is experiencing those above average temps.

We'll be at or above yesterday's 85 highs later this afternoon.

The weekend keeps the heat coming, but next week a trough emerges and takes temps back down into the 70s through midweek, much closer to seasonal norms.