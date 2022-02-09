Football and Family: Coachella Valley die-hard Rams’ fans going to Super Bowl in Los Angeles

"Whose house? Rams house! Whose house? Rams house! Whose house? Rams house!

This is Rams Forever, a Coachella Valley booster club established in 1995, supporting Rams football.

We are on the HOUSE Coachella Valley style!!! RAMS HOUSE that is!! @RamsNFL https://t.co/GmL1UXtbAd — RamsForeverCV (@RamsForeverCV) February 9, 2022

"Tony Hernandez, 3rd generation Ram fan."

"Giovanni Rivera, 2011."

"Adam Rivera, Ram fan since 1991."

"Ernie Regalado, 2nd generation Rams fan."

"Ernie Regalado Sr. Ram fan since '64."

"Pedro Infante, Ram fan since 1984."

These guys, along with some others from the fan club are headed to the Super Bowl to watch their beloved Rams.

"Beyond excited," said Tony Hernandez, Rams Forever CV president. "This is a lifetime dream of mine even as a kid watching the games in Anaheim with my father."

"This is huge. Huge," said Gio Rivera. "My mind is blown right now. I never thought of this happening."

Les and I can’t stop watching this 🤣🤣🤣— tell him he’s all of us!!!! (And to give me my chain back 🤣🤣🤣) https://t.co/5SuBvPvQ1E — Kara Henderson Snead (@KaraHenderson) January 24, 2022

The shock and awe of the youngster is how I felt when I saw ticket prices. The cheapest seat for the big game starts at $5,000.

"They weren't cheap. That's one of the downfalls of having big games and events like the Super Bowl in LA - it drives the prices up a bit for us normal fans. Let's just say I paid in the five figures for two seats."

But even for how expensive tickets are, it's not stopping them from experiencing this once in a lifetime opportunity.

"The ticket prices are horrible so being local this is probably going to be the cheapest chance we get to go to the Super Bowl and the best part is I'm taking my dad with me. I'm a Rams fan because of my dad." said Ernie Regalado Jr.

"He got very teary eyed when he face-timed us all and I felt that joy and excitement and so I said, well, I don't care about the money. We're going to go," said Ernie Regalado Sr.

That's really what Rams Forever is all about - football and family - hoping to inspire generations to come - and to win some Super Bowls along the way.

"I'd cry. I'd cry very, very much," said Rivera.

"It's a huge dream. I'd never think of it happening but it would be a dream come true," said Rivera.

"Loud and proud on three, baby. Rams House on three. 1-2-3, Rams House!"